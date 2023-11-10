Raymond James Boosts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $101.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.27. 25,020,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,235,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,416,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,486 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 131.8% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 395,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,081,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.