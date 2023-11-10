Raymond James Lowers Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Price Target to $5.00

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 443.48% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enviva from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVA
Enviva Stock Performance
Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 80.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enviva will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Enviva
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviva during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.
About Enviva
Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enviva
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.