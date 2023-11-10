Raymond James Lowers Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Price Target to $5.00

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 443.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enviva from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Enviva Stock Performance

EVA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 16,086,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. Enviva has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 80.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enviva will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviva during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

