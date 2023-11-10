Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 642,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 581,047 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $11.48.

REPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $667.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 17.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $107,213.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Replimune Group by 498.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

