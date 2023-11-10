Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IBM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.63. The company had a trading volume of 688,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,694. The company has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.73. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

