Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $156.79. 84,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,341. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.41. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.44 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

