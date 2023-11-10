Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,461 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 59,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 21.0% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 278,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

