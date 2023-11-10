Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 153,664 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,307,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 153,664 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Pfizer worth $378,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. 17,830,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,237,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.