Rhumbline Advisers Buys 19,623 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,565,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Morgan Stanley worth $219,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Apriem Advisors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 131,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 92,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 78,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,865,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,337. The company has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

