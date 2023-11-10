Rhumbline Advisers Buys 45,913 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,245,952 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,913 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of QUALCOMM worth $267,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.49 on Friday, reaching $124.59. 5,408,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,041,150. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average of $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,298. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

