Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.38 Billion Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,828 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,377,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.34. The stock had a trading volume of 93,525,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,792,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average of $234.22. The firm has a market cap of $681.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

