Rhumbline Advisers Has $290.68 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Danaher were worth $290,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.92. The company had a trading volume of 955,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.29. The company has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

