Rhumbline Advisers Has $449.55 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,353 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Adobe worth $449,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $16.10 on Friday, hitting $593.84. 1,408,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,323. The company has a fifty day moving average of $540.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.09. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $595.66. The company has a market capitalization of $270.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

