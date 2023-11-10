Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Intuitive Surgical worth $230,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after acquiring an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,388,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.64. 503,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,526. The company has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.