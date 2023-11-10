Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 1.8% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $5.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,416. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.02 and a 200-day moving average of $180.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

