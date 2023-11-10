Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.73. 2,817,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,932,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $308.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

