Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.5% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GLD traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,900. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $161.28 and a one year high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.