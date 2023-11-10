Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 1,242 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at $622,480,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kroger by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $64,087,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

