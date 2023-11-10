Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 1,488 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IBM traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.