Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after acquiring an additional 607,321 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.52. The stock had a trading volume of 645,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,802. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.83. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

