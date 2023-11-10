Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 165 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,497,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $580,067,000 after buying an additional 691,855 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,672.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.91. 18,194,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,215,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $160.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

