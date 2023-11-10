Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $593,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $54,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,392. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $13.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $633.55. The stock had a trading volume of 553,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,680. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $633.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $571.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.96. The company has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

