Rovin Capital UT ADV Lowers Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $31.02 on Friday, reaching $1,372.40. The stock had a trading volume of 128,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,297.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,260.24. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,451.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

