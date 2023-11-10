Rovin Capital UT ADV Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 112.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after acquiring an additional 966,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

