Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.33

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and traded as low as $20.58. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 127,239 shares changing hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $1.8331 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Sampo Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.88. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 66.93%.
Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.
