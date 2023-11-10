Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,991 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 315.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after buying an additional 3,387,606 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3,929.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after buying an additional 2,794,472 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 756.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,263 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 835,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,513. The company has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

