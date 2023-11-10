Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.15

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

Savannah Resources (LON:SAVGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 16652428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.62 ($0.03).

Savannah Resources Stock Down 17.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £39.35 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Savannah Resources

In other news, insider Bruce Griffin purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,703.25). In other Savannah Resources news, insider Emanuel Proença purchased 229,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £6,874.92 ($8,486.51). Also, insider Bruce Griffin acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,703.25). 22.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.