Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.15

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 16652428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.62 ($0.03).

Savannah Resources Stock Down 17.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £39.35 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Savannah Resources

In other news, insider Bruce Griffin purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,703.25). In other Savannah Resources news, insider Emanuel Proença purchased 229,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £6,874.92 ($8,486.51). Also, insider Bruce Griffin acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,703.25). 22.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.