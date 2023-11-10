Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SVV. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

NYSE SVV traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. 5,030,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,471. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.60. Savers Value Village has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth $237,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

