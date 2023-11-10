ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $627.77. 237,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $571.76 and its 200-day moving average is $548.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $632.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.55, for a total transaction of $661,505.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.55, for a total value of $661,505.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $8,442,392. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

