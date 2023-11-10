Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,823,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $188,896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.3% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 18,402 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.7 %

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,176. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $135.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.79. The company has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.