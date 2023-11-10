Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.23 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $40.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $951.96. 1,652,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,281. The stock has a market cap of $392.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $502.00 and a 1-year high of $953.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $856.90 and a 200-day moving average of $823.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.