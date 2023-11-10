Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 200,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,179,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.6 %

SPG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.46. 389,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,004. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.