Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,663 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.19. 4,634,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,357,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

