Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

