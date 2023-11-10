Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.20. 1,211,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,331. The stock has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

