Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.99. 1,698,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.06 and a 200-day moving average of $306.36.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.