SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.4% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.04. 1,774,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,256. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

