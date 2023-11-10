SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653,445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $1,071,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 404.1% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS stock remained flat at $28.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.