SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.2% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 2.2 %

NFLX traded up $9.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $444.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,257. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.71. The company has a market cap of $194.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.56 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

