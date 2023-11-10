SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $30.81 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 1.5% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in RTX were worth $30,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,267,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,194. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

