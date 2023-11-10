SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $2.44 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,091,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,891,000 after buying an additional 187,954 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 91,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 10,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $142.64. 7,025,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,297,027. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average of $159.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.