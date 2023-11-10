SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.07

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 50.07 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.48). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 136,200 shares traded.

SRT Marine Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.16 million, a PE ratio of -6,374.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.

About SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

