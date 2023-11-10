Strong 24-Hour Volume Reaches $328,604.77 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for approximately $4.17 or 0.00011172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $576,753.17 and $328,604.77 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.

[Telegram](https://t.me/strongblock%5Fio)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/StrongBlock.io/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdK%5FPT2R-URzv1I20rzPKLQ)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/authwall?trk=gf&trkInfo=AQFXq4j%5F%5FR6zuQAAAX1MGoRQKKwYEFBOpFPJAPRajIup6eMd2HwtITFsTkmpuAcLWLQyppUY6P0Nc9WYzF-1ZUdpFMcf6wx-Qn4eYcotiU6YtaGPp1xIlFJ06qa9JTie27-9%5FcI=&originalReferer=https://strongblock.com/index.html&sessionRedirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fstrongblock)"

Strong Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

