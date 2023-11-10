Substratum Market Capitalization Tops $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 57.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.74 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00017949 USD and is down -50.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

