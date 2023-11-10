Susquehanna Cuts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $23.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 118.22% from the stock’s previous close.

BE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

BE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 9,708,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.83.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

