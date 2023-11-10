Susquehanna Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $115.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNA. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $9.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.01. 944,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,836. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.49. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $142.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average of $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,194.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,159.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,194.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,319. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,376,000 after purchasing an additional 551,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after buying an additional 443,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,790,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,515,000 after acquiring an additional 341,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Synaptics by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 306,742 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

