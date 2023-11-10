Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 833,396 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 88,189 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $407,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $731,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $16.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $594.01. 1,334,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.09. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $595.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $270.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

