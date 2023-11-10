Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,088,204. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
