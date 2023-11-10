Synovus Financial Corp Has $7.63 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,309 shares of company stock worth $7,933,619 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $982.78. 43,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $984.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $927.63 and a 200-day moving average of $932.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

