Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.25% from the company’s previous close.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $28.12. 4,290,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after acquiring an additional 210,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $410,396,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $362,139,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

