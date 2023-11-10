Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lifted by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.5% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Target by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,011,287 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.7% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Target by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 43,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Barclays decreased their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Target Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $108.40. 4,865,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.16. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

